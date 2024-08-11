Wedbush Cuts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $160.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,919. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 1 year low of $121.64 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

