Wedbush Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $41.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.63.

APLS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

