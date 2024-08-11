Webster Bank N. A. Sells 32 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.02. 1,108,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,850. The company has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.05. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

