Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Unilever by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after buying an additional 741,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 53.41%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

