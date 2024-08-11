Webster Bank N. A. Has $91,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6 %

ZTS stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.25. 1,881,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.38. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.