Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $144.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,653,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,307. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a market cap of $267.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

