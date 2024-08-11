Webster Bank N. A. Has $254,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,285 shares of company stock worth $5,871,215. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

