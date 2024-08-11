Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $399,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

