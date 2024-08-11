Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Waystar updated its FY24 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.270 EPS.

Waystar Stock Performance

Waystar stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 549,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,637. Waystar has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $24.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

