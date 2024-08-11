Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Philip Rivard Sells 2,300 Shares

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total transaction of C$401,925.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

WCN stock opened at C$247.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$240.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$230.26. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$251.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$196.10.

Get Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.