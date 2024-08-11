Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Philip Rivard Sells 2,300 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total transaction of C$401,925.00.
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %
WCN stock opened at C$247.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$240.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$230.26. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$251.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
