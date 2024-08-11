Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $7.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

WBD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 40,966,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,787,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

