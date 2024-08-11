Walter Louis Jones, Jr. Purchases 1,324 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $50,007.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearfield Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $39.43 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clearfield

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.