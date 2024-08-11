Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $86.21. 16,008,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

