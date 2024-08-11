Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.21. 16,008,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.05. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 742,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,434 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.