Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIS. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

