Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.07

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and traded as low as $32.51. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 108,637 shares traded.
Wal-Mart de México Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wal-Mart de México
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.