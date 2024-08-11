Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.07

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and traded as low as $32.51. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 108,637 shares traded.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

