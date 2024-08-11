Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.31. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 14,141 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,242,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 248,948 shares during the period. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 193,343 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.