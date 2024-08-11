Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.31. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 14,141 shares changing hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
