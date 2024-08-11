VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

VNET Group Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.35. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

