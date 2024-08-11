Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vivid Seats in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year. The consensus estimate for Vivid Seats’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SEAT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after buying an additional 410,243 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

