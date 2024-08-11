Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VTS opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $681.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

