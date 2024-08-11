Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Vitesse Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE VTS opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $681.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.25.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
