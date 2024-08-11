Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of VTLE traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $37.56. 599,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

