Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.22. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.