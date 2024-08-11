Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) PT Lowered to $22.00 at TD Cowen

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,298. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $262,283,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $21,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 944,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 846,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,366,000 after acquiring an additional 714,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,537,000 after acquiring an additional 468,854 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

