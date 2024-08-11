Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) PT Lowered to $0.20

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.40 to $0.20 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIRI

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

VIRI stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 249,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,688. Virios Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.