Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) PT Lowered to $0.20

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.40 to $0.20 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
