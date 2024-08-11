Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Susquehanna

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPCE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. 1,211,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,627. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $126.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $70.20.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($9.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 649.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

