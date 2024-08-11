Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$245.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.7 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of VIAV opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.83 million. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

