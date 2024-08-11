Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 9,161,535 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $24,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.