Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 2,397,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,126. Viasat has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

