Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 300.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.84. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

