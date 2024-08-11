VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Raised to C$16.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORA. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
