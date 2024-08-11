VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Raised to C$16.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORA. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE:FORA traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.31 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.06.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

