Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $1.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

VTNR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 5,394,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

