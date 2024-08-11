Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $45.60. 226,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,560.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 908,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

