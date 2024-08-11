Verge Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $56.80 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,772.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00558964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00100736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00254360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033969 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

