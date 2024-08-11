Verasity (VRA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $27.04 million and $2.80 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000874 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.