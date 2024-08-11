Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) to “Strong-Buy”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MariMed Price Performance

Shares of MRMD opened at $0.18 on Thursday. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

