Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 151,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 219.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.92. 2,667,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The company has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

