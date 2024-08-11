Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.92. 2,667,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $394.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

