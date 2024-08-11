Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,661,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,735. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $500.35 and its 200 day moving average is $480.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

