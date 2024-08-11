Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,751,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $911,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $58.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,770,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

