Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,709. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

