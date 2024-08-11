Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.49. 87,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $122.74.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.