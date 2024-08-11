Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $58.23. 2,114,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,911. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

