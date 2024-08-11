Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.70. 508,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

