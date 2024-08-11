Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VVV

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. 1,702,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,201. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.