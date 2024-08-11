V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $16.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.19.

V.F. stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 1,754.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in V.F. by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 158,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

