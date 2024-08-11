US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.84 billion.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. 2,912,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

