Urgent.ly (ULY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

Urgent.ly Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of ULY stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Urgent.ly has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

