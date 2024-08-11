Upstart’s (UPST) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UPST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

UPST opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. Upstart has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,797,791.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,601.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,610 shares of company stock worth $4,725,533 in the last ninety days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $19,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3,532.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 320,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Upstart by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 442.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

