Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on U. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. 35,526,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $227,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 758,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unity Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 200,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

