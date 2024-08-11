Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $22.50

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on U. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

NYSE:U traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,526,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

